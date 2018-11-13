Best of Vail — Baked Goods: Hovey & Harrison

Baked Goods: Hovey & Harrison

There are a lot of ways to make a good first impression, including scent. Walk by Hovey & Harrison in Edwards Corner and you'll often get a whiff of comfort, like a big, bready hug. That's because Hovey & Harrison makes its baked goods fresh daily, including the in-demand quotidian bread.

"Our bread is super popular," Gretchen Hovey said. "We wholesale bread to a bunch of restaurants in town (including Sweet Basil and Mountain Standard in Vail and their neighbor, Craftsman), but you can also get it at our shop. We use it in everything we do here."

Using European grain flour and a sourdough culture, the bread is fermented for 24 hours in the refrigerator, providing the chemistry for the unique flavor. Everything is made by hand, imbuing a bit of love into every bite. Though bread is the undisputed favorite, don't forget to ogle the pastry case for a sweet or savory bite — the monkey bread is great for sharing.

— Katie Coakley