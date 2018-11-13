Best of Vail — Barbecue: Moe’s Original Bar B Que

Best Barbecue: Moe's Original Bar B Que

Moe’s Original Kirby Cosmo’s Yellowbelly

Moe's Original Bar B Que is a Southern food soul revival with very humble beginnings — a small charcoal grill outside a doublewide trailer in Minturn. The success launched owners into a chain of barbecue restaurants with locations across the country, serving "Bama-style" pulled pork, smoked chicken and ribs — smoking all meats fresh daily.

The barbecue is simple and done well; their ultimate goal is to cook all food with integrity. Moe's Original Bar B Que brings a part of the South to the Rocky Mountains, with a distinct style that makes up the Moe's original flavor of barbecue, which is wildly popular and approaching global barbecue takeover.

— Denise Kipp