Best of Vail — Best Day Trip from Eagle County: Piney Lake

Heather Hower
Best Of Vail
Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaild

Brandt Sherman of Austin, Texas, sits with his sister Rebekah Patterson and Godson, Judah, 4, as other family memebers recreate on Piney Lake Friday at Piney Lake River Ranch outside of Vail. The ranch and road leading up to it are open until the last weekend of September.

1. Piney Lake
2. Glenwood hot springs
3. Aspen

Piney Lake feels like a million miles away — but in reality, it's a beautiful 11-mile drive up Red Sandstone Road. It feels like you've reached the proverbial pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Mountain adventures, or a lazy afternoon, await at Piney River Ranch.

Open from June through September, Piney River Ranch offers an array of outings on water (paddleboarding, canoeing, fly-fishing), land (horseback riding, hiking) and even on the deck or inside (barbecue and yummy offerings).

A day might not be long enough for some to escape the hustle and bustle of real life — stay for a while and relax into the simple sounds of nature. Piney has lakefront cabins, a yurt and even glamping tents.

"It is such a thrill and honor to win. … We couldn't agree more. We love seeing our guests discover Piney and fall in love with it as much we have," said the Piney River Ranch management.