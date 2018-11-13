Best of Vail — Best Day Trip from Eagle County: Piney Lake

1. Piney Lake

2. Glenwood hot springs

3. Aspen

Piney Lake feels like a million miles away — but in reality, it's a beautiful 11-mile drive up Red Sandstone Road. It feels like you've reached the proverbial pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Mountain adventures, or a lazy afternoon, await at Piney River Ranch.

Open from June through September, Piney River Ranch offers an array of outings on water (paddleboarding, canoeing, fly-fishing), land (horseback riding, hiking) and even on the deck or inside (barbecue and yummy offerings).

A day might not be long enough for some to escape the hustle and bustle of real life — stay for a while and relax into the simple sounds of nature. Piney has lakefront cabins, a yurt and even glamping tents.

"It is such a thrill and honor to win. … We couldn't agree more. We love seeing our guests discover Piney and fall in love with it as much we have," said the Piney River Ranch management.