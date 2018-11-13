Best of Vail — Bike Shop: The Kind Bike and Ski

Best Bike Shop: The Kind Bike and Ski

The Kind Bike and Ski Buzz’s Bikes Venture Sports

Catering to tourists and an avid local cycling population, The Kind Bike and Ski was our readers' choice for best bike shop.

"We do all things bikes, seven days a week," said Ben Freese, the store's manager.

The store offers top brands such as Specialized, Electra, Raleigh and many more for sale and rental, as well as the gear — helmets, clothing and accessories — for riders of all abilities and ages. The shop also offers the latest in e-bikes and fat-tire rides and performs any maintenance required for its costumers.

Want to book online? No problem.

Perhaps what distinguishes the store is its Kind Club Membership program, which gives riders a variety of discounts on equipment throughout the year.

"We have a great group of customers, and we like to help them," Freese said.

— Chris Freud