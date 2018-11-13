Best of Vail — Bike Trail: Boneyard

1. Boneyard

2. Lee’s Way

3. Two Elk West Trailhead

The Boneyard is a go-to mountain bike, hiking and running trail in East Eagle. When other trails are closed, the Boneyard remains open. Fat bikers tackle it in the snow and ice. Come summer, little shredders from the local mountain bike camp climb it with wild abandon — or mumbling misery.

The Boneyard starts off with a short and steep climb on a dirt road. Bang a left and swoop down into singletrack. The trail climbs and meanders for 3-ish miles, through pungent-smelling sage, a few trees, blooming flowers and stunning views of the Gore Range. The trail has few technical sections and is a great way to ease into biking or running.

After reaching the top, riders and runners can head back down into town on one of several different options. Be warned: Just when you're feeling fast, you'll get passed by some undercover pro-level athlete. Enjoy the ride!