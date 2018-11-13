Best of Vail — Breakfast: Westside Cafe

Best Breakfast: Westside Cafe

From breakfast through dinner, Westside Cafe in West Vail has everything you need to fuel up for a big day or to recover from a bigger night. The restaurant opened in 2001, and co-owner Mike Dennis said the establishment has served more than 2 million visitors.

"We focus on providing genuine hospitality, fun and value," he said. "We have music for brunch, the town's best patio — it's dog friendly — and we encourage day drinking with handcrafted, tasty cocktails."

Get all the breakfast classics here, including a very big Bloody Mary and Benedict styles that range from crab cake to chicken and waffle. The menu includes a variety of healthy options, as well, from a quinoa bowl to a yogurt parfait.

"Our chefs come from fine dining, which enables us to have endless fun with our version of comfort food," Dennis said.

Stop in for breakfast or Sunday brunch, of course, and Westside also serves lunch and dinner.

— Kim Fuller