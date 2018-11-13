Best of Vail — Brunch: Vintage
November 13, 2018
Best Brunch: Vintage
Vintage is a French brasserie-style restaurant serving a Champagne Brunch with all the bells and whistles daily from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Keep it light with avocado or salmon toast, or pick something to share, such as the cheese board featuring three house-made spreads.
Go big with one of the benedicts, from meat and potatoes to veggie smashbrown, or fill up on chicken and pancakes or a vintage (pun intended) American breakfast. Keep it classy with huckleberry bacon French toast or prosciutto-wrapped asparagus, or keep it simple with fish and chips or steak and frites.
In addition to the classic brunch-food items are mimosas, Champagne floats and cocktails, bloody Marys, coffee cocktails and more. With drinks named Don't Go Bacon My Heart and Walk of Shame, Vintage knows just what you need for brunch — and dinner, too.
— Ross Leonhart
