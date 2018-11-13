Best of Vail — Budtenders: High Country Healing

Best Budtenders: High Country Healing

If there's a secret to having the Vail Valley's best budtenders, it's knowledge and training.

"We make sure we've educated as many people as possible," said Adam Ealum, a store manager at High Country Healing in Eagle-Vail. That applies to both budtenders and customers.

To help with that education, lead educator Joe Lindsey works with every budtender at every High Country Healing store — there are locations in Eagle-Vail, Silverthorne, Alma and Colorado Springs — making sure everyone knows about the latest strains, along with popular favorites.

Patience is another key to great budtending.

"We make sure we take as much time as needed," Ealum said. "We have had customers in for up to an hour."

Finally, a good budtender needs to know about both recreational and medical marijuana. High Country Healing in Eagle-Vail is a recreation-only store. But, Ealum said, most of the budtenders have experience in the medical benefits of cannabis for a variety of ailments.

— Scott Miller