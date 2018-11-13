Best of Vail — Burrito: Rocky Mountain Taco

Best Burrito: Rocky Mountain Taco

Rocky Mountain Taco La Cantina Taqueria No Se Hagan Bolas

The sign might say "World's Most Best Taco," but Rocky Mountain Taco also has spectacular burritos. The tastiness is due to many factors: the ingredients, the homemade sauces and the opportunity for creativity.

Rocky Mountain Taco has five types of filling, if you will, each with its own particular flavor and appeal: Alambre, Al Pastor, Carne Asada, Hippie Crack, Pork Carnitas and White Chick. Guests can choose one of these fillings for their burrito, or they can opt to create their own combo in a sort of "secret menu" scenario.

"Try the Hippie Crack mixed with Carne Asada: half and half," said Dan Purtell, one of Rocky Mountain Tacos owners. "It's super good. It's filling, too."

Speaking of filling, there are no fillers in the burritos at Rocky Mountain Taco: no rice or beans.

"We want you to taste our food," Purtell said. "We work hard on it."

— Katie Coakley