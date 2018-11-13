Best of Vail — Caterer: Red Maple Catering
November 13, 2018
Best Caterer: Red Maple Catering
Whether you're hosting a small group or throwing a 1,000-attendee bash, Red Maple Catering will dazzle guests with tantalizing fare crafted with locally sourced ingredients and presented in a manner as appealing to the eye as it is the stomach.
Red Maple Catering was founded in 2014 by brothers Jason and Fletcher Harrison, both seasoned culinary professionals with notable experience in some of the country's most competitive fine-dining scenes such as Las Vegas, Chicago and Miami.
Some of the menu items listed on redmaplecatering.com are enough to make most foodie mouths water: Colorado striped bass with sweet corn and lemongrass pudding, lamb ramen, pork porchetta with truffled Carolina barbecue sauce and a lasagna loaded with game meats and local cheeses.
This brief list only scratches the surface of their capabilities; the brothers have grown a reputation for quality and artistic flare to which many of their clients defer.
"People have been calling us, saying 'cook whatever you want,' it's really cool," Jason Harrison said.
— Sean Naylor
