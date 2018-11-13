Best of Vail — Craft Beer Selection (Liquor Store): Avon Liquor
November 13, 2018
Best Craft Beer Selection (Liquor Store): Avon Liquor
- Avon Liquor
- West Vail Liquor Mart
- Boone’s Wine & Spirits
Sometimes, having a stellar selection of craft beers from both in- and out-of-state brewers means shoppers experience a dizzying amount of choices. It can be hard to navigate through a dense selection of eye-popping labels worded with hop jargon and find something that truly satisfies the palate every time.
But Avon Liquor manages its selection of 300-plus craft brews with an all-hands-on-deck approach to quality control.
"Our staff is really into beer, and we try everything that we put on our shelves," said beer buyer Gus Everly. "At some stores, only the beer buyer does the tasting; here, it's all of us. I think that's what really sets us apart."
Aside from the grandiose-yet-vetted selection, Avon Liquor also harbors long and fruitful relationships with its vendors that have resulted in some preferential treatment. For the customer, this means you could get a keg of craft brew from Avon Liquor that may not be available anywhere else in the state. Yes, you read that correctly: They sell kegs.
— Sean Naylor
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Vail, Beaver Creek to open early for 2018-19 season
- Forest Service authorizes Golden Peak plan, Vail Mountain’s first expansion since Blue Sky Basin
- Arson on the mountain: Vail’s 1998 arson fires at Two Elk were country’s worst eco-terrorist attack
- Vail Valley winter air service includes more flights from several cities
- Jonny Moseley, a ski bum touting a ski rum