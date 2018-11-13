Best of Vail — Cycling Route: Eagle Valley Trail

1. Eagle Valley Trail

2. Bellyache (tie)

3. From Eagle to Sylvan Lake (tie)

The trail that keeps on going … Eagle Valley Trail is 51 miles of gloriously paved path that stretches almost from Vail Pass to Glenwood Canyon. Start on top of Vail Pass and speed down the old Vail Pass, through East Vail, wind over footbridges, maybe pass a herd of goats or families picnicking.

Continue through Vail into West Vail, where the path feels distant and private — cruise along U.S. Highway 6 in Eagle-Vail, ride beside the river in Avon into Edwards. It's easy to pick up sections of the trail if you don't have time to bike the whole thing.

There are some gaps in the trail, explains Kevin Sharkey, trails program manager with Eagle County, but slowly and surely the gaps are being filled. The latest section, from Eagle to Horn Ranch, will officially open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.

"Our goal is to connect Vail Pass to Glenwood Canyon, a total of 63 miles," Sharkey said. "We do what we can with the money we have."