Best of Vail — Deli: Avon Bakery & Deli

Best Deli: Avon Bakery & Deli

The Avon Bakery & Deli has a long-standing reputation for excellence for both food and service in the Vail Valley since 2000, when they set out to be the best bakery in the Vail Valley. Most will agree that they have far surpassed their goal.

The bakery has created an unmatched level of product in the area and continues to be the local's favorite. They provide the best quality food possible using only certified organic flours with locally sourced ingredients.

"The Avon Bakery offers the freshest organic, artisan breads available in the high country," owner Dan Trush said. "Our simple formula of offering high-quality food and using fine-dining cooking principles has worked. Almost everything we sell is from scratch, and nothing is processed. Thank you to the countless loyal customers who have made our continued success possible."

— Denise Kipp