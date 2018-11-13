Best of Vail — Dispensary Product Selection: High Country Healing

Best Dispensary Product Selection: High Country Healing

There are close to 4,000 strains of marijuana available in Colorado alone. No one can carry all of them, but High Country Healing in Eagle-Vail works to have as much variety as possible. That's why they've topped this Best of the Vail Valley category.

Adam Ealum, a store manager at the Eagle-Vail store, said High Country Healing's main claim to fame with selection is in the on-site grow rooms. There, customers can get a firsthand look at what they're buying.

The on-site grow rooms feature "all-organic" plants that are cared for by hand. High Country Healing follows the same rules for plants that aren't grown on site.

"We don't touch any (marijuana) that's been sprayed with any chemical," Ealum said.

Working with education specialist Joe Lindsey, the folks at High Country Healing work to have popular varieties, including Blue Dream, as well as the best of the new hybrids that are constantly coming to market.

— Scott Miller