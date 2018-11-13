Best of Vail — Event/Festival Food: Rocky Mountain Taco
November 13, 2018
There are certain standards at festivals and events (corn dogs and funnel cakes come to mind). But with the advent of Rocky Mountain Taco, there's a new, tasty game in town. One of the first gigs for the guys was a catering job for a friend; now the little Rocky Mountain Taco trailer is a staple at summer events, festivals and even weddings.
"We were booked up this whole summer," said Dan Purtell, one of the owners at Rocky Mountain Taco. "We're building a third truck. … When it's finished, we can be in three places at once."
That's good news for fans of the "World's Most Best Tacos." Purtell also said the trailer will have a spot at the Riverfront Express Gondola when Beaver Creek opens for the season, providing hot, fast fuel for those getting onto — and coming off of — the mountain.
— Katie Coakley
