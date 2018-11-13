Best of Vail — Event/Festival Food: Rocky Mountain Taco

Best Event/Festival Food: Rocky Mountain Taco

Rocky Mountain Taco Vail Farmers’ Market & Art Show Ekahi Grill

There are certain standards at festivals and events (corn dogs and funnel cakes come to mind). But with the advent of Rocky Mountain Taco, there's a new, tasty game in town. One of the first gigs for the guys was a catering job for a friend; now the little Rocky Mountain Taco trailer is a staple at summer events, festivals and even weddings.

"We were booked up this whole summer," said Dan Purtell, one of the owners at Rocky Mountain Taco. "We're building a third truck. … When it's finished, we can be in three places at once."

That's good news for fans of the "World's Most Best Tacos." Purtell also said the trailer will have a spot at the Riverfront Express Gondola when Beaver Creek opens for the season, providing hot, fast fuel for those getting onto — and coming off of — the mountain.

— Katie Coakley