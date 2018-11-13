Best of Vail — Family Restaurant: Almresi Vail
It's true that it often "takes one to know one" — perhaps that's why families are so fond of Almresi Vail. A family-run restaurant (siblings Alyssa and Joshua Thoma run the show), Almresi welcomes families of all sizes and configurations into it warm and welcoming restaurant.
After you're led to your table (there are configurations for various party sizes), you might have a hard time deciding which authentic dish to try first. But not to worry: The menu is perfect for sharing, with traditional Austrian favorites such as hutessen, or "Eat Your Hat," complete with family-style mixed salad and "cook your own" beef and veal, or the Schlitten Fondue Chinoise, which serves two or three people easily.
Portions are generous and perfect for passing from person to person. The kids' menu incorporates dishes from Austria, Germany and Switzerland to tempt the pickiest eaters and smallest gourmands. Even the desserts are available family-style, ensuring that everyone leaves happy and satisfied, both in their stomach and in their soul.
— Katie Coakley
