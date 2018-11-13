Best Fast Food: Rocky Mountain Taco

Rocky Mountain Taco Larkburger Ekahi Grill

Fast food may have a negative connotation if the first things that come to mind are the national chains that start with "Mc" or "Bur" and end with something that rhymes with "hell."

However, the Vail Valley is lucky enough to have plenty of food that is tasty and fresh, as well as speedy. Rocky Mountain Taco not only uses fresh ingredients, prepared daily, but a piping hot burrito, taco, quesadilla or torta is also usually ready in approximately five minutes. By the time you've finished ordering a beer at Vail Brewing Co., your "fast food" is probably ready.

"People come for us for the tacos first, then burritos, then they try the tortas to branch out," said Dan Purtell, one of the owners of Rocky Mountain Tacos. "They ask, 'What should I try next?' The Alambre torta is a hidden gem."

— Katie Coakley