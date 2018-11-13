Best of Vail — Fine Dining (Avon/Eagle-Vail/Eagle, etc.): Juniper Restaurant

Best Fine Dining (Avon/Eagle-Vail/Eagle, etc.): Juniper Restaurant

The presence of white tablecloths at a restaurant used to be a sign of fine dining. The pristine, white cloths had to be changed between customers, and tablecloths are expensive to maintain — they're a luxury. Though many fine restaurants have eschewed this notion, the feeling remains: When you see the white tablecloths, you know you're in for a treat.

At Juniper in Edwards, every guest is treated to the fine dining experience that this established gem offers. Vie for a table on the patio for views of the Eagle River or enjoy one of the larger tables that can fit an extended group or family. Peruse the expansive wine list before choosing from the carefully composed dishes from Executive Chef Scott Ofsanko. The menu is seasonal, so while many of the elements (duck, scallops, lamb, halibut) may remain, new surprises await as the seasons change.

Juniper is the favorite choice for special occasions, whether it's a celebration for a new job and exciting news or simply old friends reuniting after time apart. But don't wait until you have an excuse: Dining at Juniper can be an occasion in and of itself.

— Katie Coakley