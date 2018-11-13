Best of Vail — Fine Dining in Beaver Creek: Splendido at the Chateau

Fine Dining (Beaver Creek): Splendido at the Chateau

At Splendido at the Chateau, every detail is considered, from the flawless white tablecloths to the specially selected candles to the carefully choreographed ballet of the staff leading guests through the experience.

That's what epitomizes fine dining for Splendido's chef and owner Brian Ackerman: It's an experience that encompasses the ambiance, the service and, yes, the cuisine. Using only the finest ingredients, the dishes delivered are considered to the last detail.

"It's the last little touches," Ackerman said. "In fine dining, you have those four and five extra steps that you might not find at a bistro. A lot goes into it."

But Ackerman doesn't expect guests to dissect every detail — he wants you to sit back and relax and just enjoy being taken care of for a few hours.

"After all, that's what fine dining is," he said.

— Katie Coakley