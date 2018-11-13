Best of Vail — Fine Dining: Sweet Basil

Best Fine Dining (Vail): Sweet Basil

It's the elite hospitality, impeccable service and delicious cuisine that have kept guests coming back to Sweet Basil for more than 40 years. The restaurant is always an inviting dining experience for locals and visitors and has continued to maintain the important and refined details that make for a true fine-dining experience.

"Sweet Basil provides its guests with consistency they can count on, quality contemporary cuisine with evolving creativity," said Cathy Roach, business administrator, "and attention to detail to make every experience meet or exceed their expectations."

Now with a recently renovated kitchen to work from, executive chef Paul Anders and his team are always creating dishes from high-quality ingredients, allowing the restaurant's front-of-house team to serve guests fresh and beautiful food throughout the year.

Try a lunch or dinner at Sweet Basil for yourself, and you'll see how everything is on-point from start to finish.

— Kim Fuller