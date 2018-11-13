Best of Vail — Fly-Fishing Outfitter: Minturn Anglers

1. Minturn Anglers

2. Vail Valley Anglers

3. Gore Creek Fly Fisherman

Celebrating its 10th year of chasing trout, Minturn Anglers is a small and locally owned fly shop. For those who are looking to fly-fish with a guide service, learn some local intel, rent a rod or reel or buy some fine fishing apparel, this shop has it all.

"There are plenty of shops and outfitters in the valley, and everyone does a great job," said Dave Budniakiewicz, general manager. "With so many operations offering the same trips and the same product, the only way you can differentiate your shop from the pack is with service."

Budniakiewicz said clients are guaranteed to have an amazing experience, from the moment they step in the shop to when they return from a full day on the water.

"We pride ourselves on our customer service and refuse to settle," he said. "Come by and see for yourself."