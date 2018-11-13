Best of Vail — Fly-Fishing Spot: Avon Under Sunridge Bridge
November 13, 2018
1. Avon under Sunridge bridge
2. Post Office Hole
3. Gypsum Ponds
It's not always easy to learn the secrets from locals, especially when it comes to fly-fishing hot spots. It just so happens that Best of Vail has the intel, and the water under Sunridge Bridge in Avon is a fishing favorite.
"This fishing spot pops off during the Eagle River's prolific caddis hatch in the spring," said Tom Gibson, with Vail Valley Anglers. "There is easy access for anglers and plenty of structure and holding zones for our local trout to reside and check out your flies."
