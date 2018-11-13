Best of Vail — Golf Course: Sonnenalp

1. Sonnenalp Club

2. Eagle Ranch Golf Club

3. Red Sky Ranch & Golf Club, Norman Course

This was a tough pick. Yes, the Vail Valley is all about snowsports, but we've got tremendous golf courses dotting the county, as well. The semiprivate Sonnenalp Golf Club in Edwards, a longtime destination course and much sough- after tee time, got the nod.

"It's a great course in the mountains that you can play every day with superb putting surfaces," said Pete Roach, Sonnenalp's head golf professional.

The course has a whopping eight different sets of tees from 5,168 to 7,074 yards, accommodating the scratch golfer to the weekend warrior. While there are numerous postcard holes on the course, perhaps Roach's favorite is No. 16.

"From the tee box, you look back east and have views of Game Creek Bowl, Beaver Creek and Arrowhead," he said.

And that par-4 starts a memorable finish to a day of golf.

While the club prioritizes member play, as well as rounds for those who stay at the Sonnenalp Hotel in Vail, there is limited public play available.