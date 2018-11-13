Best of Vail — Happy Hour: Almresi Vail

Best Happy Hour (Vail): Almresi Vail

Almresi Vail Garfinkel’s Vail Brewing Co.

Call it happy hour, call it apres ski, but no matter what you call it, don't miss one of the best happy hours in Vail at Almresi. Perhaps it's the cheerful, dirndl- and lederhosen-clad staff who welcome you to the restaurant; perhaps it's the selection of authentic cuisine, beer and other libations such as schnapps and Gluhwein. Or perhaps it's the opportunity for free beer that makes Almresi's happy hour so popular.

The vertical feet challenge is unique to Almresi and has spurred plenty of friendly competition during the season. Ski 25,000 vertical feet during the day, show your EpicMix app as proof, and you'll earn a free apres beer.

Almresi's happy hour runs from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and includes specials such as the pretzel, bratwurst and beer combo. Have a group? Order a shot board. But be sure to get there early because when the cowbell starts ringing, it's time for one last Prost before you mooove on to dinner or wherever your path may take you.

— Katie Coakley