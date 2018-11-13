Best of Vail — Happy hour (Avon/Eagle-Vail/Edwards): Vin48

Happy hour (Avon/Eagle-Vail/Edwards): Vin48

Vin48 Vail Brewing Co. Sauce on the Creek

During the busier months, you better arrive early if you want a table at Vin48's ever-popular happy hour. Held in the restaurant's cozy wine bar, locals and visitors alike crowd in each night for one of the best deals in the valley. Not all high-end restaurants offer happy hours, but Vin48 has made a tradition of serving $3 beers, $5 wines and well drinks and $8 small plates each evening.

"I think one of the reasons the happy hour is so popular is that we serve the same dishes and portions as you would find on the regular menu," said wine director and partner Greg Enyon.

The food menu is always changing, allowing happy hour diners to sample many different small plates. However, some crowd favorites, such as the mussels and chorizo in a spicy broth, are permanent fixtures.

"Some dishes, we just can't take off the menu. There'd be an uproar," Enyon said, laughing. "But we like to rotate new items in, too."

— Melanie Wong