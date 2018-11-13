Best of Vail — Happy Hour (Beaver Creek): Coyote Cafe

Best Happy Hour (Beaver Creek): Coyote Cafe

It's hard to miss Coyote Cafe, located on the way to the Centennial Express Lift at Beaver Creek. It's a place with cold beer for warm hearts.

"We've been here forever. It began and it has never ended," general manager Buzz Busby said. "It's just the spot for people to meet and hang out, especially for apres."

A local favorite, the 'Yote offers assorted taco platters, nacho and beer specials, margarita specials and the owners have even gone to Mexico to hand select their own tequilas, labeled just for them through Patron and Herradura.

From Beaver Creek Ski Patrol to families celebrating a day on the slopes, the Coyote is a true gathering place for happy hour. In a valley that sees some change in the restaurant scene, the Coyote celebrates 35 years in business at Beaver Creek in 2018.

"It's definitely a big local-hangout, everybody-knows-your-name type of place," Busby said.

— Ross Leonhart