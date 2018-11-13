Best of Vail — Happy Hour (Eagle/Gypsum): Bonfire Brewing
November 13, 2018
Best Happy Hour (Eagle/Gypsum): Bonfire Brewing
The Bonfire Brewing logo contains the words "gather 'round" and locals have embraced that philosophy, naming the business their favorite happy hour haunt in the Eagle and Gypsum area.
"We keep our happy hour pretty simple. It's $1 off all beers," said Bonfire owner Andy Jessen. "One of the other things that makes it popular is it runs from when we open until 7 p.m., so its probably the longest happy hour in the valley."
The business' location at the intersection of Second Street and U.S. Highway 6 in downtown Eagle is easy to find, Jessen added.
"It's a convenient spot for people to stop by for a quick one after work or after a bike ride," he said. "And the free popcorn probably helps, too."
— Pam Boyd
