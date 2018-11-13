Best of Vail — Happy Hour (Edwards): e|town
November 13, 2018
Best Happy Hour (Edwards): e|town
- e|town
- The Rose
- Zino Ristorante
If you are looking for healthy, quality food at great prices for happy hour, then you must visit e|town in Edwards. For more than 10 years, the restaurant has provided a warm and inviting gathering place where delicious food is prepared and friends and families come together for happy hour.
The menu is diverse, with something for everyone. You will experience a casual and friendly atmosphere, great happy hour prices and, to top it off, quality remains their most important virtue.
"E|town is an established locals kitchen and bar providing an extensive, diverse and value-based menu in a casual, upscale setting with a great patio (dog friendly), many TVs and friendly, professional service," said e|town manager Bart Sigler.
E|town is a true local hangout, with an atmosphere that will not disappoint.
— Denise Kipp
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Vail, Beaver Creek to open early for 2018-19 season
- Forest Service authorizes Golden Peak plan, Vail Mountain’s first expansion since Blue Sky Basin
- Arson on the mountain: Vail’s 1998 arson fires at Two Elk were country’s worst eco-terrorist attack
- Vail Valley winter air service includes more flights from several cities
- Jonny Moseley, a ski bum touting a ski rum