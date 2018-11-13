Best of Vail — Happy Hour (Edwards): e|town

Best Happy Hour (Edwards): e|town

If you are looking for healthy, quality food at great prices for happy hour, then you must visit e|town in Edwards. For more than 10 years, the restaurant has provided a warm and inviting gathering place where delicious food is prepared and friends and families come together for happy hour.

The menu is diverse, with something for everyone. You will experience a casual and friendly atmosphere, great happy hour prices and, to top it off, quality remains their most important virtue.

"E|town is an established locals kitchen and bar providing an extensive, diverse and value-based menu in a casual, upscale setting with a great patio (dog friendly), many TVs and friendly, professional service," said e|town manager Bart Sigler.

E|town is a true local hangout, with an atmosphere that will not disappoint.

— Denise Kipp