Best of Vail — Healthy Food: Hovey & Harrison
November 13, 2018
Healthy Food: Hovey & Harrison
- Hovey & Harrison
- The Rose
- Green Elephant Juicery
Though individuals may have different ideas as to what is healthy, there are some truths that tend to transcend dietary restrictions: Fresh is best, homemade tends to be tastier, and there's no need to mess with quality ingredients. At Hovey & Harrison, these tenets are topmost in creating the café menu, as well as the grab-and-go offerings.
"We make everything in-house, right down to the mayonnaise," Gretchen Hovey said. "We try to focus on food and ingredients that are whole; we feed our families this way, too."
The produce at Hovey & Harrison comes from local farmers, built on relationships that Hovey created eight years ago.
"We drive down to Palisade (to pick up produce)," Hovey said. "It not only tastes delicious, but it has the highest nutritional value because it's picked at the peak of ripeness and then we get to use it. You're getting max flavor and max nutritional benefits."
— Katie Coakley
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Vail, Beaver Creek to open early for 2018-19 season
- Forest Service authorizes Golden Peak plan, Vail Mountain’s first expansion since Blue Sky Basin
- Arson on the mountain: Vail’s 1998 arson fires at Two Elk were country’s worst eco-terrorist attack
- Vail Valley winter air service includes more flights from several cities
- Jonny Moseley, a ski bum touting a ski rum