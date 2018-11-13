Best of Vail — Home Store: Hygge Life

Best Home Store: Hygge Life

Known for its Scandinavian cozy aesthetic that is inspired by "hygge" — the Danish art of creating joy and coziness in life's everyday moments — this home shop in Eagle-Vail has an assortment of decor, gifts and accessories sourced from nearby and afar.

"We do our best to cater to everyone in the valley — locals and tourists alike," said Alexandra Gove, who co-owns the business with her husband, Koen van Renswoude. "We also host a series of pop-up 'Hygge Dinners' where we gather people around the table with good food and drinks to experience hygge first-hand."

In response to many customers proclaiming that they "want to live in the store," Gove said they are adding a cafe to the shop this winter. Now you can linger in the shop a bit longer while enjoying a cup of coffee or tea.

— Kim Fuller