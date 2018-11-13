Best of Vail — Hotel Staff: Vail Marriott Mountain Resort

Best Hotel Staff: Vail Marriott Mountain Resort

Vail Marriott Mountain Resort Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail Sonnenalp Hotel AND The Westin Riverfront & Spa (tie)

As the saying goes, "a business is only as good as its people," and visitors agree that the Vail Marriott Mountain Resort staff is a prime reason for its continued success. It only takes a few brief moments of scanning the hotel's online reviews to notice that guest service is a constant theme of praise.

General Manager Jonathan Brownlee concurs with the sentiments of his pampered guests.

"We are so pleased to have the wonderful staff of the Vail Marriott recognized by the community. The team has truly built a special and familial culture over the many years of operation and the current associates reflect this and have built upon that great legacy," he said. "We are very proud of the recognition and being a part of this great mountain community."

Quality of staff is not the only thing the Vail Marriott prides itself on; the hotel recently renovated its venue space to reach 21,000 square feet, which its website claims to be the "most in Vail Valley."

— Sean Naylor