Best of Vail — Ice Cream: Sundae Homemade Ice Cream

Best Ice Cream: Sundae Homemade Ice Cream

Any day with ice cream is a good day, but diving into Sundae Homemade Ice Cream is a celebration in itself. The ice cream shop, with locations in Edwards and Vail, prides itself on its homemade ice cream made in small batches with best-quality ingredients.

The combinations are mouthwateringly delicious and slightly unexpected: avocado coconut, birthday cake, salted cookies and cream, classics like chocolate and vanilla, of course, and a carousel of rotating monthly flavors such as sweet cream ice cream with crushed Oreo cookies, M&Ms, chopped Heath Bar and Butterfinger.

"We're proud to serve this community. We're proud of our incredible employees who scoop with a smile every day," said Ashlyn Streetz, general manager. "The fact that our passion for quality, homemade ice cream is shared and loved by so many in this valley is, quite literally, the cherry on the top."

Sometimes a cone isn't enough (even a double or triple), so grab a pint of your favorite, or surprise someone with a handcrafted ice cream cake.

— Heather Hower