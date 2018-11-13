Best of Vail — Insurance Agency: Will Comerford, State Farm Insurance Agent

Best Insurance Agency: Will Comerford, State Farm Insurance Agent

Will Comerford has been a State Farm Insurance agent since September 1975, after he and a friend graduated college in South Florida in 1974 and decided to travel the country, ending up at Park Meadows Lodge in Vail for the winter.

They both found work, but then Will's friend hurt herself skiing, so Will researched insurance companies and called State Farm, explaining the broken leg, his financial situation and asking if they were hiring agents. They were, although he had to come up with proof that there were enough vehicles in the area to insure. There were.

He borrowed some money and mailed an introduction to every Vail mailbox. The phone started ringing almost immediately, and then he knocked on every door in town, introducing himself as the local State Farm agent. He calls himself "lucky," which is true as long as luck lives at the intersection of work and preparation.

— Randy Wyrick