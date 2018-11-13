Best of Vail — Italian Restaurant: Ristorante Ti Amo

Best Italian Restaurant: Ristorante Ti Amo

Ristorante Ti Amo Zino Ristorante Campo de Fiori

Ti Amo is Italian for "I love you," and the Vail Daily readers love Ristorante Ti Amo.

Scott Yenerich, owner of Ti Amo, said the feelings are mutual.

"We are very honored to be recognized by the locals, and it is an honor to take care of them," Yenerich said.

Ristorante Ti Amo's location doesn't have to be slopeside or in the heart of Vail or Beaver Creek villages; people have traveled to their Eagle-Vail location for more than two decades. When asked what he thinks it is about Ristorante Ti Amo that brings people back time after time, Yenerich said, "We offer quality food and quality service at a good price."

Try one of their house specialties such as pollo ala fragole (strawberry chicken) or homemade gnocchi in gorgonzola cream. What's Yenerich's favorite item on the menu?

"Whatever I point at when I close my eyes."

— Tricia Swenson