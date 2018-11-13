Best of Vail — Jewelry Store: The Golden Bear
November 13, 2018
Best Jewelry Store: The Golden Bear
- The Golden Bear
- Kimberley’s Fine Jewelry
- J. Cotter Gallery
Right in the heart of Vail Village is an internationally renowned boutique. From the moment the doors opened in 1975, the store immediately became a favorite for locals and visitors alike. The Golden Bear's signature pieces come in array of sizes and designs from Papa Bear to Baby Bear. The designs are varied: delicate chains, chunky bold pieces, golden bangles, classic earrings and pave pendants.
The trademarked Golden Bear is a piece that can be passed down from one generation to the next — and marks special occasions from first birthday to wedding and even a Vail Valley ski trip souvenir, said Susan Ferrari, retail manager.
"Our customers become like family; the children grow up with us, and we welcome new members of the family into the store," Ferrari said. "From customizing a piece to finding just the right Bear, we love our work."
Golden Bears are handcrafted in the Vail Valley studio by a team of skilled jewelers who create with passion in precious metals; diamonds, sapphires and other precious and semi-precious stones complete many of the designs.
— Heather Hower
