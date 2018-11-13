Best of Vail — Late-Night Scene: Shakedown Bar

1. Shakedown Bar

2. Bonfire Brewing

3. The George

Located at the top of Bridge Street, Shakedown Bar is teeming with nightlife, live music and dancing. With live music every night they're open, there's no shortage of entertainment.

Scott Rednor owns and operates the bar, which boasts a 160-person capacity. Rednor came to the Vail Valley with musician Phil Long after touring with icons such as Lenny Kravitz, Blues Traveler and Dave Matthews, choosing to settle down here. Rednor is still involved in the music scene, playing in various bands, one of which features band members of the famed John Oates.

Not only is the atmosphere and history what makes this place special, but the sound and lighting equipment is top-notch, as well, all in an effort to "complete the world-class entertainment experiences at Shakedown Bar."

With a full bar, dance floor and a mission to "deliver a musical performance you won't soon forget," Shakedown Bar is sure to provide a great night out on the town.