Best of Vail — Local Artist: Jesse Horton

1. Jesse Horton

2. Austin Chow

3. Mindy Jerard (Kady’s Kollars)

The visual arts are a big deal in the Vail Valley, and so is wildlife, so why not combine the two? That's exactly what Jesse Horton does with his bronze sculpting.

Growing up in an artistic household — his father and several other family members being sculptors and his mother now owning and operating the Horton Fine Art gallery — it was no surprise that he became an artist himself. Also no surprise was his affinity for wildlife sculpting once he moved to the Vail Valley in his early teens.

"A lot of my inspiration comes from my time in the mountains and seeing animals up close," Horton said. "I don't have to go to the zoo to see the animals I sculpt."

Additionally, Horton credits Vail's culturally affluent and diverse atmosphere as an influence on his work, often creating sculptures with hints of whimsy, and after nine years of sculpting, he shows no sign of stopping.