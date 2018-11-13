Best of Vail — Local Brewery: Vail Brewing Co.

Best Local Brewery: Vail Brewing Co.

Enjoying a local craft brew after a day in the sun in perhaps one of the finest things in life. What makes it even better is the fact that Vail Brewing Co., one of the locals' favorites, has two locations in which one can sidle up, select a tasty beverage and enjoy it, either at the Solaris Tasting Room in Vail or at the brewery's home in Eagle-Vail.

General Manager Sarah Boberschmidt said a combination of things makes VBC such a popular spot for locals.

"It starts with the beer — people wouldn't come that far and drink terrible beer," she said. "But it also has to do with the people who are there on a day-to-day basis."

These day-to-day folks include the friendly staff, as well as the locals who are happy to shoot the breeze on any given day. Add to that the cozy atmosphere, the live music and other entertainment and the tasty taco truck parked outside the Eagle-Vail location, and you have the recipe for a beloved local brewery.

— Katie Coakley