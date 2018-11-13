Best of Vail — Local Musician: Andy Cyphert

1. Andy Cyphert

2. Phil Long

3. Johnny Schleper

There's nary a resident of the Vail Valley — or even a tourist — who hasn't experienced some of the valley's best live, local music. In nearly any bar or restaurant in the area, live musicians, including Andy Cyphert, can be found year-round. Cyphert, however, has a unique view on local music here in the Vail Valley.

"Being out here in Vail, you encounter a lot of different cultures and people from all over the world," Cyphert said. "The music that I play is totally dependent on them."

Cyphert credits his success as a local musician to his diverse catalog, which keeps everyone happy. He plays everything from country to The Beatles and beyond, and he even has his own original music, influenced by '90s rockers such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers and classic artists like The Beatles.

Cyphert is known for playing venues all across the valley, often at Hotel Talisa and White Bison in Vail, The Turntable in Minturn and more.