Best of Vail — Local Summer Festival: Bonfire Block Party
November 13, 2018
1. Bonfire Block Party
2. GoPro Mountain Games
3. Hot Summer Nights
Nothing says, "Welcome summer!" like a foot-stomping, swaying-to-the-music, small-town festival. Only the Bonfire Block Party ain't small-town! Only two years old in 2018, the Bonfire Block Party has a strong following of revelers who can't wait to kick off winter boots and shake their booties to world-class bands such as Galactic, Nicki Bluhm, Sam Bush and Dirty Dozen Brass Band, as well as local bands.
With two stages and a great variety of bands that play from early afternoon to well into the night, the Bonfire Block Party makes the main street in Eagle, Broadway, the place to be in late May or early June.
"Eagle has embraced the Bonfire Block Party as the official kickoff to summer, and we couldn't be happier. The Block Party has seen huge growth over the past two years and we're just going to keep stepping it up with bigger bands, better VIP experiences and more fun for the whole Vail Valley," said Ted Wenninger, of Optimum Events, Block Party producers.
The Block Party is set for Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Trending In: Entertainment
