Best of Vail — Margarita: Maya Modern Mexican & Tequileria

November 13, 2018
When diners rave about a meal they had at Maya, they'll typically mention an amazing margarita, whether it's a fruit-pureed rendition enjoyed after a summer hike or a traditional, perfectly balanced marg sipped after a day on the slopes.
There's stiff competition around town when it comes to making a great margarita, but Maya stands out from the crowd with fresh-squeezed juices, handmade sours and quality tequilas from their collection of nearly 100 agave-based spirits.
"We have a list of margaritas on the menu, but you can customize your drink with different spirits and really make it your own. I think that's part of what people like so much about the margaritas here," said Kevin Delonay, Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa director of food and beverage.
Bar favorites include the mango or blood orange margaritas, both made from fresh fruit puree, and the signature Maya Margarita, a drink with a kick, thanks to Serrano-infused tequila, tamarind simple syrup and a chili powder rim.
— Melanie Wong
