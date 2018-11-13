Best of Vail — Mechanic Shop: Leadfoot Linda’s

Best Mechanic Shop: Leadfoot Linda's

Leadfoot Linda’s Performance Automotive Center Vail Auto Repair

With the goal of fixing your car right, the first time, Leadfoot Linda's is the Vail Valley's go-to mechanic shop. The team of experts strives to keep customers' vehicles operating smoothly and safely and to offer a trustworthy and honest customer experience.

Leadfoot Linda's has been family owned by the Brodin clan since 1984.

"We've earned our place as the go-to choice for vehicle care," Ken Brodin said.

"We take pride in providing honest repairs and quality service," Kimberly Brodin said.

The garage is 10 bays large, and you can schedule your repairs online. George and Linda Brodin own the place, and Linda is the shop's namesake. And, we're told that Linda really does have a lead foot.

— Randy Wyrick