Best of Vail — Mechanic Shop: Leadfoot Linda’s
November 13, 2018
Best Mechanic Shop: Leadfoot Linda's
- Leadfoot Linda’s
- Performance Automotive Center
- Vail Auto Repair
With the goal of fixing your car right, the first time, Leadfoot Linda's is the Vail Valley's go-to mechanic shop. The team of experts strives to keep customers' vehicles operating smoothly and safely and to offer a trustworthy and honest customer experience.
Leadfoot Linda's has been family owned by the Brodin clan since 1984.
"We've earned our place as the go-to choice for vehicle care," Ken Brodin said.
"We take pride in providing honest repairs and quality service," Kimberly Brodin said.
The garage is 10 bays large, and you can schedule your repairs online. George and Linda Brodin own the place, and Linda is the shop's namesake. And, we're told that Linda really does have a lead foot.
Recommended Stories For You
— Randy Wyrick
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Vail, Beaver Creek to open early for 2018-19 season
- Forest Service authorizes Golden Peak plan, Vail Mountain’s first expansion since Blue Sky Basin
- Arson on the mountain: Vail’s 1998 arson fires at Two Elk were country’s worst eco-terrorist attack
- Vail Valley winter air service includes more flights from several cities
- Jonny Moseley, a ski bum touting a ski rum