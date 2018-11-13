Best of Vail — Men’s Clothing Store: Ptarmigan Sports

Best Men's Clothing Store: Ptarmigan Sports

A top choice in the Vail Valley for sporting goods, outerwear, shoes, casual clothing and more, Ptarmigan Sports has a lot of options for men who want functional style.

Mountain clothing for men means versatility between active and casual options, as well as pieces that are a little more hard-core outdoor and those for getting more dressed up.

Arthur Ballew, sales staff at Ptarmigan Sports in Edwards, said the store has some of the top men's brands for the Colorado lifestyle: brands like Kuhl, Patagonia and Stio for getting outside, and those like 7 for all Mankind and Joe's for staples like jeans.

"We make sure that if we don't have a size on something that we order it, and we make suggestions on what people can try and what may work best for an individual," Ballew said.

— Kim Fuller