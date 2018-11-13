Best of Vail — Mexican Food: Rocky Mountain Taco

Best Mexican Food: Rocky Mountain Taco

Rocky Mountain Taco Taqueria No Se Hagan Bolas Fiesta’s Cantina

Just as there are different types of cuisine in different areas of the United States, different regions in Mexico have their own unique flavors. At Rocky Mountain Taco, the flavors are a bit Chihuahua and a bit southern California.

"It's traditional Mexican food with a southern California twist," said Dan Purtell, one of the owners of Rocky Mountain Taco, along with Jose Reza and Chris McGinnis.

Jose's wife, Noemi, was a big influence and brought flavors from Chihuahua, Mexico, to the group. Purtell and McGinnis are from Orange County and brought some of those flavors to items such as the Hippie Crack; Jose grew up cooking Italian food, McGinnis said: The White Chick, with its creamy, alfredo-like sauce, was Jose's idea.

With tortillas from Avon Bakery & Deli delivered fresh each day and ingredients prepared by hand ("the long, hard way," Purtell said with a laugh), the guys at Rocky Mountain Taco are dishing up some of the Vail Valley's favorite Mexican food.

