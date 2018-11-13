Best of Vail — Nordic Track: Vail Nordic Center

1. Vail Nordic Center

2. Maloit Park

3. Strawberry Park, Beaver Creek

The Vail Nordic Center used to be a hidden-in-plain-sight secret. No more. With a fully redone clubhouse, drool-worthy inventory (cute hats, jackets and pants and top-of-the-line cross-country and skate-ski equipment) and miles of groomed trails, Nordic skiing has never been more fun.

The Vail Recreation District's Nordic Center doesn't stop at ski options though: There are 13 kilometers of trails for fat bikes and 10k for snowshoers. Don't have the gear? No problem: It's all for rent.

The 17 kilometers of classic and skate ski trails are groomed daily for those who want to emulate the pros. The track is mostly flat but follows parts of the bike path so there are a few nice climbs.

"We have new groomer, and we lay the best classic and skating tracks. The terrain is real conducive to teaching, learning and training. We have flat areas on fairways and have hills along the hillside," said Dan Timm, Nordic Center director for the Vail Recreation District.

The track is set to open, Mother Nature willing, on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.