Best of Vail — Outdoor Gear Shop: Ptarmigan Sports

Outdoor Gear Shop: Ptarmigan Sports

Looking for your next pair of snow boots or the tent you'll be backpacking with all summer? From product knowledge to customer service, Ptarmigan Sports makes sure to carry some of the best and most up-and-coming gear companies in the Vail Valley.

Stop in to talk to their knowledgeable staff about what works and why, and they'll be eager to share the newest trends in outdoor gear innovation and technology.

"Our buyers do a lot of research and take a lot of consideration into what people like and what people are looking for as far as gear," said Arthur Ballew, sales staff at Ptarmigan Sports. "We try to keep new companies in the shop to see how they will perform in the valley. We are always looking for the latest and greatest companies out there."

— Kim Fuller