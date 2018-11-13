Best of Vail — Patio: White Bison

Best Patio: White Bison

While White Bison is a great spot to grab a delectable bite in Vail, it also features a patio to write home about.

One of the more scenic spots in Vail Village, the White Bison patio overlooks Gore Creek and offers a beautiful backdrop to any meal: winter, spring, summer or fall.

Whether you're there to chow down on lunch or dinner, or just to grab a drink, the patio is a popular rendezvous location for locals — not to mention, their food and drinks do not disappoint.

With special events and live music occasionally held outside, there's something new all the time, so don't expect to be bored. Even if there isn't an event taking place, the babbling of the creek and the bright, colorful surroundings are enough on their own.

— Nate Day