Best of Vail — Pet-Friendly Business: Bonfire Brewing
November 13, 2018
Best Pet-Friendly Business: Bonfire Brewing
Having a pet-friendly business isn't an easy proposition, said Bonfire Brewing owner Andy Jessen. But ultimately, the business has opted to include canines in its gather 'round philosophy.
"People love dogs and beer at the same time," Jessen said.
To make a pet-friendly atmosphere work, he said the business encourages owners to keep their pets on leash, and Bonfire bartenders have the authority to expel naughty animals.
"We are focused on have good, well-behaved dogs around. That makes it fun for everyone," Jessen said.
— Pam Boyd
