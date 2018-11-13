Best of Vail — Pharmacy: Vail Valley Pharmacy

Best Pharmacy: Vail Valley Pharmacy

Walking into Vail Valley Pharmacy is like walking into "Cheers" — everyone knows your name. And that is exactly how Kent and Courtney Lambrecht like their family-owned business to run.

"The big thing about being a family-owned pharmacy and having local employees is that we wouldn't be here without the people who work with us or the community," Kent Lambrecht said. "Each transaction is important to us, and our customers deserve that personalized attention."

Vail Valley Pharmacy has taken its customer support one step further with the hiring of Dr. Eliza Klearman, a local expert in natural and holistic medicine. She is available to consult with customers who have nutrition, acupuncture and supplement questions.

"We are excited to have Dr. Klearman at the pharmacy full time and offer our customers a brand-new scope to understanding all aspects of their care," Lambrecht said. "Hitting all cylinders with a holistic source is something that sets us apart from our competitors."

— Jennifer Geisman