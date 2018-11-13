Best of Vail — Public Bathroom: The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa

Best Public Bathroom: The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa

Public bathrooms can range from downright horrific (think a due-for-maintenance port-a-potty) to — in the case of The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa — chic and relaxing.

Located in the Westin's lobby, the valley's favorite restroom sits midway between the hotel's front desk and coffee shop, just steps from The Lookout lobby bar and Maya Modern Mexican Kitchen. Head down the hallway, and you're greeted with artwork by photographer Bo Bridges and a relaxing waterfall feature at the entrance.

Of course, the bathroom itself is outfitted with modern stone counters, sleek fixtures, low-flow toilets and no-touch sink sensors. It's everything a discerning bathroom-goer could ask for.

It goes without saying, but Chris Cofelice, the resort's director of sales and marketing, points out that the bathrooms are always gleaming and spotless.

"We take great pride in the cleanliness of the resort. Our housekeeping constantly ranks in the top 5 percent among all Westins, so I'm sure people appreciate that, as well," he said.

— Melanie Wong